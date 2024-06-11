Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans to give Stratford children safe area to play ball games

By Stratford News Editor
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:41, 11 June 2024

A NEW area to play ball games is being planned on land just off the Alcester Road, Stratford.

The site, which is between Glebe Road and Alcester Road, is owned by Orbit housing association and is mainly used by young people and dog walkers.

The plans, submitted by Orbit, are for a multi-use games area (Muga) 16m long by 12m wide which will have lines on the ground so football, basketball, tennis and netball matches can be played by local children.

Stratford-upon-Avon Stratford News Editor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE