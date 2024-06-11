Plans to give Stratford children safe area to play ball games

A NEW area to play ball games is being planned on land just off the Alcester Road, Stratford.

The site, which is between Glebe Road and Alcester Road, is owned by Orbit housing association and is mainly used by young people and dog walkers.

The plans, submitted by Orbit, are for a multi-use games area (Muga) 16m long by 12m wide which will have lines on the ground so football, basketball, tennis and netball matches can be played by local children.