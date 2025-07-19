Plans to create padel ball courts in Stratford

ONE of the fastest growing sports could soon be available in Stratford.

Padel ball is described a cross between tennis and squash and is typically played in a doubles format.

Currently there are no places to play in town but Stratford Sports Club is hoping to change that.

The Swans Nest Lane club has applied to Stratford District Council to create two courts, replacing one of its traditional outdoor tennis courts which it says is in need of repair.

The plans include an option to cover the courts with an all-weather lightweight canopy to provide year-round availability.

Padel ball courts could be built at Stratford Sports Club.

The planning application states: ‘Padel tennis is significantly impacted by wet conditions as the ball becomes very heavy. The canopy will therefore be essential for allowing the facility to service the anticipated demand.’

The move, the sports club says, would allow it to attract people to play a growing sport while dealing with a decline in tennis club membership.

The report adds: ‘Demand continues to outstrip supply of padel courts. In the UK, courts are often located in larger cities where the opportunity is seen to be the greatest and not in smaller conurbations such as Stratford .

‘In the LTA’s latest padel strategy, released in September 2024, they outlined their goal to grow padel courts from 350 to 1,000 by 2026, showing their appetite to build the sport in the UK.

‘By contrast, as of January 2023, Spain had 15,300 courts and Sweden had 4,200, indicating just how much more there is to come in the UK.’

Tennis will continue at the club on the remaining six courts.

However, padel is expected to be popular and a way of allowing the club to get new blood through the doors.

‘We are determined to encourage and support community participation in padel,’ the report continues. ‘During the summer we will provide the opportunity for members of the local community to play padel on our courts for free as well as providing equipment free of charge.

‘As such, during the summer holidays we would reserve both courts for an hour every single weekday without charge. This would help improve the community’s access to sport, support an improvement in physical and mental wellbeing and get the community to mix in ways it wouldn’t normally.’

At the end of last week the planning had received one comment on SDC’s planning portal - an objection to the location.

The Stratford resident wrote: ‘Padel is a noisy game with explosive racquet sounds. This proposal would work better if sited between the existing sports club buildings. That would limit the sounds due to the blocking effects of the buildings and the epicentre would be near the car park.

‘This would reduce the disruption to the peaceful environment of the playground area.’

A decision on the planning application is due by early September.