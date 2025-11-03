Andy Mitchell

Local Democracy Reporter

FALLING pupil numbers and mounting financial issues could see a village school closed at the end of the academic year.

Warwickshire County Council is planning to close Great Alne Primary School, which serves families from Alcester, Studley and Redditch, in July 2026.

The education authority is about to start consulting about the closure.

The school currently has capacity for 105 pupils and while the council’s report states that uptake of places “has historically fluctuated” in line with other rural sites, numbers have plummeted from around 100 five years ago to just 21.

The school currently has two classes: Reception, Year 1 and Year 2; the other for Years 3-6.

The authority says it has stepped in with “financial assistance, school improvement and marketing” as part of “reasonable endeavours to support longer term viability”.

However, a council report adds that a surplus of primary places in the area, “significant challenges in terms of sustainability, including declining pupil numbers, mixed stakeholder feedback, financial viability and sustainability concerns” are expected to continue.

The school’s cumulative financial deficit is projected to more than double to just shy of £500,000 over this and the next financial years.

On top of this, two attempts to academise Great Alne have fallen through already, and a late rescue bid is deemed unlikely.

The county council report continues: “As the number of pupils has rapidly worsened and continues to decline, not only has the challenge to support longer term sustainability increased but educating such small class numbers and providing a broad and balanced curriculum has become extremely difficult.

“There is sufficient primary school place capacity across the Alcester and Studley area with cohort numbers not expected to increase significantly in the short to medium term.

“If the school were to close there are vacancies in schools between one mile and five miles travel distance from Great Alne Primary School, or a pupil’s home address, to accommodate displaced pupils.”

The council is required to consult with parents and carers of children at the school, staff, the governing body, the relevant district and parish councils and other local provision.

Feedback from the consultation, which started today (Monday) and runs until 12th December, will inform the recommendations to and decision by cabinet in April 2026 with a view to closing at the end of the current school year.

The consultation process was signed off by portfolio holder for education, Cllr Wayne Briggs (Reform UK, Arbury), last week.