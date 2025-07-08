Plans to boost Stratford market footfall by attracting new blood

MARKET traders operating from Rother Street in Stratford on Fridays are to have their rental fees cut for the next three months in a bid to get more people to put up stalls.

The move is being made by LSD Promotions, the company that runs the market. But the firm was quick to deny that the reduced rates were being introduced in an attempt to stave off dwindling numbers of traders at the venue.

An LSD spokesman told the Herald: “There’s not been a drop-off, but it has been very mixed at the moment.” He added: “It’s more about the fact that weeks’ change. Sometimes there’ll be full capacity and sometimes 80 per cent of capacity. We’re just trying to get it as full as possible.”

The spokesman also said that the company was keen to ease the burden on traders. “We want the market at full capacity and we’re helping them in these next few months because we know the economy is struggling and people have less disposable income,” he said.

In a statement LSD said: “The new pricing offer will be for the months of July, August and September and is designed to encourage more independent traders, artisans and food producers to showcase their goods in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon.”

Rother Street market, Stratford.

The company said traders would benefit from significantly lower fees when booking stalls for Friday markets, “making it more affordable than ever to be part of this vibrant and historic market”.

Siobhan Noake, communications and engagement manager at LSD, said: “We’re committed to keeping our markets thriving and accessible. Lowering Friday rent fees for the next three months is part of our wider effort to support small businesses and create even more reasons for residents and visitors to enjoy our town centre.”

Under the new three-month rent structure, regular traders will pay £30 for a single stall each week instead of £38 and £45 instead of £66 for a double stall. Someone with their own unit will pay £10 per metre instead of £12. Casual traders will pay £40 for a single stall instead of £49 and those with their own unit £13 per metre instead of £16. Regular antiques traders will be charged £25 for a single stall instead of £38 and £35 for a double stall instead of £66. A trader with their own unit will pay £8 per metre instead of £12. Casual antiques traders will pay £30 for a single stall instead of £49 and £10 per metre if they have their own unit instead of £16.

In its statement LSD said: “Rother Street Market has long been a popular destination for locals and tourists alike, offering everything from fresh produce and handmade crafts to street food and vintage finds.

“The introduction of lower fees aims to boost trader numbers, add variety, and enhance the overall market experience.”

The company is urging traders interested in booking a Friday stall to apply as early as possible, as spaces are expected to fill quickly. Anyone interested should contact market manager Reggie on 07393 879770 or apply online via https://lsdpromotions.com/ rother-street-market

LSD described Rother Street Market as having “a rich history dating back to 1275 (if not earlier!)”. It said the market continued to serve as a focal point for the community, promoting economic growth and community engagement.

Stratford town clerk Caroline Nash, told the Herald: “Stratford Town Council, as joint contract partner with Stratford District Council, is aware that LSD Promotions are actively exploring a range of promotional activities to help boost footfall and add variety for customers visiting the town.”