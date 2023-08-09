Plans submitted to turn council office into Stratford sixth-form centre

PLANS have been submitted to convert the top floor of Stratford District Council’s offices into a sixth-form centre for King Edward VI School.

As reported by the Herald in June, KES is hoping to relocate its sixth-form just across the road to Elizabeth House in Church Street, Stratford.

The council - because of a reduction in staff numbers and increases in remote working – no longer uses the space while the school is oversubscribed and unable to expand on its current site.