PLANS have been submitted to Stratford District Council to rebuild in its original form an historic Alcester town centre pub ravaged by a fire more than two years ago.

The Three Tuns, in High Street, has remained a blackened ruin since the blaze on 17th April 2021.

The building, which dates from the 17th century, is at the heart of Alcester Conservation Area. The aim is to rebuild it as close as possible to its form and appearance before the fire.