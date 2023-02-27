Plans submitted for first phase of Warwick Hospital redevelopment

A NEW entrance building is being planned at Warwick Hospital in the first phase of the redevelopment of the site.

South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust has submitted plans to Warwick District Council to demolish several one- and two-storey buildings that currently house the hospital’s entrance, security, dermatology centre and the oral and facial department.

How the new entrance to Warwick Hospital could look. Image: DAY Architectural (62679050)

In their place would be built a modern three-storey building complete with green credentials, including solar panels on a section of the roof.

Should the plans be granted permission, the new building would have reception space on the ground floor with hospital space on the floors above – a 16-bed ward and admissions suite on the first floor and a 24-bed ward on the second floor. The new wards would be used by the 23-Hour Ward and Hatton Ward, which are currently in a temporary building.

The work forms phase one of the trust’s redevelopment plans for Warwick Hospital.

Phase two includes a new extension, phase three would see the demolition of the day surgery unit and radiology department and the construction of a new building, and phase four would see the replacement of Mains/Squire Ward.

The planning documents add: “The strategy proposes the delivery of four development phases which will provide modern/fit-for-purpose clinical and non-clinical support accommodation for a range of inpatient, therapeutic, diagnostic and treatment services.

“The development plans also focus on consolidating services in a more efficient way, taking into consideration key functional relationships, operational synergies, patient, staff and material movement.”

The hospital says its clinical teams struggle to accommodate increasing patient numbers and are regularly unable to find suitable rooms to accommodate a service or a patient with specific needs, including wheelchair users.