Plans revealed for a new fitness gym in Alcester

A NEW gym could soon be opening in Alcester.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the left half of the Eddystone Broadcast unit in Tything Road West on the Arden Forest Industrial Estate into a gym.

According to the application, submitted to Stratford District Council, the community-focused gym and fitness facility would be 5,000 sq ft in size.

The gym would take up half of a unit on the Arden Forest Industrial Estate. Picture: iStock

The application adds: ‘The development will provide much-needed local health and fitness opportunities, improve the use of under-utilised commercial space, create jobs, and enhance community wellbeing while ensuring no adverse impact on surrounding businesses, residents, or local infrastructure.’

It continues that Alcester has no equivalent to is proposed and would mean people would not have to travel to gyms in Redditch and Stratford.

The facility would have 40 parking spaces plus a 15-space overflow car park which could be used outside of office hours, bike rakes, male and female toilets with accessible access, and

The proposal is to open the gym weekdays, 6am-9pm and at weekends 8am-4pm.

The whole unit has been used by Eddistone Broadcast for the production and assembly of FM broadcasting equipment. That would be contained within the right hand side of the building, while a change of use, if permitted, would allow the gym in the other half.