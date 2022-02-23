Plans remain for car-free town centres

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THE very different experiences of Stratford and Leamington when temporary pedestrianisation was brought in to help town centres recover from Covid closures will play a key part in plans for permanent traffic-free schemes.

While Leamington seemed to prosper, the approach in Stratford came under fire for potentially making people less likely to come back to town.

But however heated the debate got in 2020, it's not the end of the story as the county council has pledged to learn from the experience as it looks to draw up new plans to boost footfall.

And it also hopes that data gathered during those previous car-free months could help educate some traders opposed to long-term changes.

Warwickshire County Council’s assistant director for communities, David Ayton-Hill, said schemes were now being looked at for Leamington with data gathered from the Parade being put to good use.

Speaking at the council's communities overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday 9th February, he said: “What I think is interesting is to see in Leamington the drop-off when we removed the pedestrianisation element. The drop was the most significant among all the towns.

“It was clear that road space allocation did improve and encourage more footfall into town centres and we have also seen an increase in cycling into those areas that were pedestrianised. All this data will help us think about how we utilise our town centre spaces going forward.”

Mr Ayton-Hill admitted that some schemes had worked better than others during the pandemic and even where they were considered a success there were critics and problems.

He added: “In Leamington, people really liked the pedestrianised Parade and the environment it created but it caused problems with bus transport and their route through the town.

“Some of our businesses would say it had a very detrimental impact, some said it had a positive effect. Anecdotally, hospitality and leisure businesses were much happier with the measures as long as they had access for their food delivery which saw a significant rise. It was the more traditional retailers and smaller stores who were against it

“We know there’s more to work on but clearly it ignited an interest so now we are actively exploiting options for the Parade which will be linked to versions of the pedestrianisation."

Though Stratford encountered much more opposition, he said there was still backing for a permanent approach: “In Stratford we have gone even further and have put in a bid from the Levelling Up Fund to effectively install a scheme that will look very similar to what we had – we are trying to create a bit of a rambler up the middle of Bridge Street with a pedestrianised area up the middle and restricted carriageways left and right creating a much more shared space and a much nicer environment."

Though the scheme did not win backing in the first round of Levelling Up allocations, it will go forward again when the next round is announced.

Stratford Mayor Cllr Kevin Taylor, who is a member of the Stratford Town Centre Strategic Partnership Group, is a passionate supporter of the idea of pedestrianisation as a permanent feature.

While he hopes there could be success in that next round, he believes other approaches should be considered: "I said to the district council and county council representatives on the strategic partnership group that maybe we shouldn't be totally reliant on the Levelling Up bid.

"If we believe we've got a great project then maybe we should look at alternative funding methods.

"I know it has its critics but I believe pedestrianisation will hugely benefit the town."

At the overview and scrutiny meeting Mr Ayton-Hill said there were clear benefits on offer: "If you come into the town centre on foot or by cycling or public transport and walk around then dwell time is higher and you spend more money – there is a lot of evidence that backs that up.

"That’s the kind of evidence we need to share with BIDs and businesses and start to educate them alongside other things like online."