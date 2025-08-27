THE play area at Stratford Rec is to get a £250,000 makeover.

Families had been excited to learn that the area was going to be improved with the installation of a splash pad - £150,000 had been allocated to the project by the Lib Dems at Stratford District Council in their financial plans for 2025-26.

However, after delving into the technicalities, officers have told councillors it’s not feasible: ‘Technical surveys have been carried out and indicated that a splashpad cannot be installed next to the paddling pool due to the area of the land available, the presence of trees and the close proximity of the sand pit,’ they said in a report.

The overall cost of a splash pad was also seen as an issue.

Stratford Recreation Ground

So the idea of a splash pad has been washed away, and new plans are being drawn up that would see an extra £100,000 invested in the area.

The £250,000 budget would cover renovating the paddling pool area and installing new water features as well as enhancing the sandpit and replacing play equipment, making it more accessible.

A report, which is to be considered by SDC’s cabinet on 1st September, recommends moving ahead with the revamp of the play area and adds that the proposals have been endorsed by the portfolio holder for environmental and neighbourhood services, Cllr Lorraine Grocott.