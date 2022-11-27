Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plans for new runway at Wellesbourne Airfield

By Preston Witts
-
pwitts@stratford-herald.com
Published: 09:08, 27 November 2022
 | Updated: 09:09, 27 November 2022

THE owners of Wellesbourne Airfield have submitted proposals to the Civil Aviation Authority to build a new runway to replace the existing ones at the site.

Papers obtained by the Herald show that the owners want to develop the land east of the main runway “to improve the viability of the airfield”.

Wellesbourne Airfield. Image: Google (60922707)
Wellesbourne Airfield. Image: Google (60922707)

According to agents acting for the owners, this redevelopment would also include “comprehensive redevelopment of airfield infrastructure and accommodation”.

Save Wellesbourne Airfield Stratford-upon-Avon Preston Witts
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE