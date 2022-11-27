Plans for new runway at Wellesbourne Airfield

THE owners of Wellesbourne Airfield have submitted proposals to the Civil Aviation Authority to build a new runway to replace the existing ones at the site.

Papers obtained by the Herald show that the owners want to develop the land east of the main runway “to improve the viability of the airfield”.

Wellesbourne Airfield. Image: Google (60922707)

According to agents acting for the owners, this redevelopment would also include “comprehensive redevelopment of airfield infrastructure and accommodation”.