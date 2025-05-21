Plans for new gipsy/traveller site in Bidford with space for 38 caravans

PLANS have been submitted to Stratford District Council for a gypsy and traveller site just outside Bidford.

H Fury wants permission to change the use of a field west of Honeybourne Road to create a 1.9-hectare site on which to station 19 static caravans and 19 touring caravans across 16 separate pitches.

Access to the field, which was once used to host car boot sales and is next to Topiary Park residential site, would be via the existing one on Honeybourne Road.

The proposed layout of the site.

The planning statement accompanying the application says that following a recent appeal decision, the district council has confirmed that it cannot demonstrate a five-year supply for gypsy and traveller pitches and that there is currently a significant shortfall.

“Whilst it is hoped that more sites will be brought forward through the Local Plan process, this is some way from being adopted and therefore in the short time windfall sites such as this will be needed to meet the shortfall,” the statement says.

“The site will have a good residential environment and be of good quality layout and design incorporating appropriate landscaping, security, utilities and facilities, and be acceptable in terms of foul and surface water drainage and waste storage and disposal,” the statement continues.

The council’s target date for making a decision on the application is 27th June.