A FOOTBALL academy and training centre aimed at professional clubs and hot young prospects could soon be kicking-off in south Warwickshire.

Facilities would include a 5G pitch covered by a ‘dome’ structure as well as 10 full-sized outdoor grass pitches, two smaller training pitches and a gymnasium.

There would also be accommodation on the site – 5.4 hectares of land at the Dallas Burston Polo Grounds, near Southam.