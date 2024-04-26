Home   News   Article

Plans to attract Premier League clubs to new south Warwickshire training facilities

By Stratford News Editor
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 04:10, 26 April 2024

A FOOTBALL academy and training centre aimed at professional clubs and hot young prospects could soon be kicking-off in south Warwickshire.

Facilities would include a 5G pitch covered by a ‘dome’ structure as well as 10 full-sized outdoor grass pitches, two smaller training pitches and a gymnasium.

There would also be accommodation on the site – 5.4 hectares of land at the Dallas Burston Polo Grounds, near Southam.

