Plans for homes on part of KES playing fields in Stratford look set for green light

By Craig Gibbons
Published: 13:45, 22 October 2022

UPDATED plans submitted by King Edward VI School to build six houses on a strip of land in Manor Road, Stratford, look set for approval.

Planning officers have recommended that Stratford District Council’s planning committee agree the proposals when they meet on Wednesday, 26th October.

The school wants to make huge improvements to its sports facilities, expected to cost in excess of £1million, including the installation of a new floodlit artificial pitch and a modernised pavilion.

