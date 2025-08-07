A PROPOSED £80 million industrial development in south Warwickshire, which it’s claimed would create 4,000 jobs, is facing furious opposition from residents who’re branding it “an offshore money-making scheme”.

The hugely controversial plans are being put forward at Gaydon – already a vital base for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) – where it’s said the new project would generate a further £610 million for the regional economy.

And AML have upped the ante by making a lengthy last-minute statement enthusiastically backing the development, despite the fact more than 240 objections to it have been lodged locally by individuals and organisations.

The proposals have been submitted for approval to Stratford District Council by CEG (Malta) Ltd, hence the reference to “offshore money-making”, but the company has stressed to the Herald that it is “a local development”.

It added: “It would be a £80 million-plus inward investment into the local area. The jobs will also be local, especially those supporting one of the district’s major existing employers in AML.

“The opportunities for research and development tie-ins with local education institutions such as the University of Warwick will also be local, and the provision of units [is] specifically designed to provide ‘grown on’ space for local businesses to assist with their business growth.”

The scheme is planned on land to the south of Junction 12 of the M40 motorway next to Banbury Road at Gaydon.

It includes commercial buildings for general industrial use, storage and distribution, research and development and various industrial processes, together with office accommodation, gatehouses, associated parking provision, landscaping and drainage infrastructure.

And AML has given the proposals a significant boost by coming out only a few weeks ago with a lengthy letter to the district council strongly supporting the project.

The letter, from Doug Lafferty, AML’s chief financial officer, said the company welcomed the proposed development, which was close to its current HQ and could provide a valuable opportunity for AML to grow its business.

Mr Lafferty wrote: “The proximity to our Gaydon headquarters provides an opportunity to consolidate key activities, supporting an efficient site strategy; and streamline logistics to maximise supply chain efficiency.

“The site also provides significant opportunity to support AML’s growth ambitions for the coming years, and without clear development certainty AML would need to seek alternative expansion space. We therefore fully support this planning application and urge the council to do the same.”

Mr Lafferty pointed out that AML was a renowned British luxury sports car manufacturer producing around 6,500 vehicles a year. “Its global headquarters in Gaydon serves as the main hub for production, research, and development,” he wrote.

The company employed 2,814 people in the UK and 3,006 worldwide, with highly skilled professionals across design, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, finance, marketing and aftersales.

Adrian Claxton, front chairman of Gaydon Parish Council pictured with fellow village residents at the entrance to the proposed new development. Photo: Mark Williamson

After stressing AML’s commitment to developing alternatives to the internal combustion engine and to its electrification strategy, Mr Lafferty wrote: “Gaydon remains a prime location for automotive research and production, supported by world-leading institutions such as the University of Warwick, and a strong regional economy rooted in manufacturing and R&D.

“However, AML’s current site lacks the capacity for the scale of expansion required to accommodate the expansion of storage, manufacturing, testing and research facilities.

“Additionally, much of AML’s estate consists of older properties that are inefficient for modern operations. Their lack of energy efficiency and weak environmental credentials hinder AML’s ‘Racing Green’ sustainability strategy.

“To address the above challenges and opportunities, AML must make critical strategic decisions in 2025. The J12 development proposed as part of the planning application, submitted by CEG, could present a vital opportunity for AML, enabling its business strategy to drive growth and efficiencies close to the Gaydon HQ.”

He said one particular structure planned as part of the development – known as Unit 6 – had the potential to accommodate around 220 jobs across warehousing, logistics planning, transport and operational teams.

“Additionally, Unit 6 could accommodate up to 100 office-based roles for Aston Martin employees,” he wrote. “This will enable more efficient use of core manufacturing infrastructure and contribute significantly to improved total delivered cost (TDC).”

AML’s intervention in this issue has presented a problem for objectors to the development. Although many of them are vehemently opposed to the scheme, they’re not opposed to AML, which they recognise as a prestige manufacturer providing vital jobs in the locality.

However, opposition to the proposed development runs deep. One of the leading objectors, Tony Hughes, even publishes a regular online update on the project.

In his latest missive, Mr Hughes questions the high value CEG is placing on AML’s support as the “clincher” to secure the district council’s approval of the scheme.

“Is AML in a position to take on the costs and service the debts which such a development would require?” he asks. Mr Hughes wonders about AML’s current financial strength, especially in the light of turbulent international trading conditions and Donald Trump’s tariffs. (The Herald asked AML for a comment on this, but got no response.)

Mr Hughes asks: “Why does our precious countryside have to be ritually sacrificed when Gaydon residents have stoically endured some of the most intense surrounding commercial, housing and road development in the UK in the past 40 years?”

Drawing attention to the fact that the plan now before the district council is an amended version of an earlier proposal, Mr Hughes declares; “The blunt truth is that whatever tweaking and polishing has been applied to CEG (Malta) Ltd’s revised plan, this development has never been a requirement for any local need or south Warwickshire plan.

“Ultimately, what is it for? We lose one of our ‘green lungs’ so that a small number of people will make a great deal of money (probably at Maltese corporate tax rates of five per cent).”

This reference to offshore profits is echoed by local residents Edward and Karen Johnson in their formal objections to the district council.

The couple state: “The proposal will deposit urban/suburban conditions onto what is still a rural environment. It seems to be an offshore money making scheme whose benefits will not be felt in Gaydon.”

There is also serious concern about the danger of flooding. Gaydon resident Emma Richardson says: “The village has a history of flooding, with my own property having been flooded three times in the past 20 years.

“Approximately 12 years ago additional flood defences were placed under my land. Any additional change to the run-off of the higher ground will have an adverse effect, potentially increasing the risk of these defences being overwhelmed, risking future damage to my home.”

But the objection that perhaps most succinctly sums up local feelings on the proposals comes from local resident Gareth Dinnage. He declares: “This is a terrible planning application which gives absolutely no benefit to the people of Gaydon and, worse still, the proposal brings serious environmental concerns for residents and our environment alike.

“Crazy. Not welcome. I hope you take this objection as strongly as I can possibly make it.”

This week a spokeswoman for Stratford District Council told the Herald that officials were currently reviewing all the comments about the plans. No date had yet been fixed for the proposals to come before the council’s planning committee.

Meanwhile, on a totally separate issue, plans have been submitted for new manufacturing and logistics development near Gaydon which could create up to 500 jobs.

The Midlands-based Deeley Group has put in a planning application to the district council for the “employment-led development” at Banbury Road, Gaydon.

The company said: “The development could deliver up to 500,000 sq ft of high-quality employment space, providing 400 to 500 jobs across multiple sectors and support for local skills an apprenticeships.”