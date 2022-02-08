Plans for 14 self-build eco homes in Wellesbourne

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A BOLD, eco-friendly approach to meeting the demand for self-build homes across Stratford district has been unveiled by a developer targeting a site in Wellesbourne.

Land promoter, Lone Star Land Limited has submitted an application for 14, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom customisable carbon-neutral homes at Walton Road Wellesbourne.

It says the plot has been identified by Stratford District Council as suitable for self or custom build homes and aims to set high standards in terms of the quality of design, environmental performance and a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain on site.

Lone Star has partnered with custom home builder Youngman Lovell to deliver a scheme it says responds not only to the housing crisis, but also to the shortage of energy efficient homes buyers can personalise.

Director Richard Burke said: “In July 2019, Stratford District Council declared a ‘climate emergency' with an aim of being carbon neutral by 2030. With this and the recent COP26 conference, it is abundantly clear the enormity of the challenge we all face.

"Stratford-on-Avon’s self and custom build policy can deliver innovative and forward-thinking custom build housing products to meet identified demand, using modern methods of construction. Initiatives such as this can only help to change mindsets and Lone Star is delighted to be leading this charge.”

Harry Lovell from Youngman Lovell said: “These striking properties will be sustainably constructed off-site with buyers able to benefit from up to 120 customisation combinations. This results in the provision of a range of two- or three-bed options for the Barn House and four- or five-bed options for the Barn House Plus. These homes are extremely energy efficient and will have low running costs for the homeowner, which is a significant advantage in the current climate when the vast majority of homeowners are facing exceptionally rising energy costs.”