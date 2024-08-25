Home   News   Article

Great Wolford campaigners raise a glass after council refuse consent to convert The Fox and Hounds into six-bedroom house

By Gill Oliver
Published: 19:30, 25 August 2024

VILLAGERS plan a party to celebrate saving their beloved community pub.

Campaigners in Great Wolford will raise a glass or two on 30th August, following a decision to refuse consent to convert The Fox and Hounds into a six-bedroom house.

The eleventh-hour victory on 14th August was watched by 60 supporters who packed into Stratford District Council’s planning committee meeting at Elizabeth House.

