Great Wolford campaigners raise a glass after council refuse consent to convert The Fox and Hounds into six-bedroom house
Published: 19:30, 25 August 2024
VILLAGERS plan a party to celebrate saving their beloved community pub.
Campaigners in Great Wolford will raise a glass or two on 30th August, following a decision to refuse consent to convert The Fox and Hounds into a six-bedroom house.
The eleventh-hour victory on 14th August was watched by 60 supporters who packed into Stratford District Council’s planning committee meeting at Elizabeth House.