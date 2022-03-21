Planning permission granted for new medical centre in Shipston

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

THE first phase of a project to redevelop the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston has been given planning permission.

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) and Shipston Medical Centre made the announcement on Monday (21st March) and said they will now appoint a main contractor to carry out the work at the Stratford Road site.

Artist's impression of the new medical and wellbeing centre to be built on the Ellen Badger Hospital site. (55578177)

This will see the old hospital and one house demolished and replaced with the new medical and wellbeing centre that will feature about 100 rooms and bring various facilities under one roof. As well as space for GPs, the building will host outpatient services, treatment rooms for physiotherapy, specialist nurses and other health professionals, including mental health clinicians and Shipston Home Nursing.

No date has yet been agreed for when the work will start, nor when there will be details about phase two of the project – the part of the scheme that was originally proposed to replace the hospital’s inpatient beds. There is currently an ongoing review into community hospital beds which could impact both Shipston and Stratford hospitals.

The new centre will also provide extra capacity for Shipston Medical Centre, which is said to be oversubscribed.

Sophie Gilkes, director of development at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am pleased that we have been granted planning permission as the next step in our journey to deliver more integrated care in Warwickshire.

“Working so closely alongside our GP colleagues on this project has shown us the potential for new ways to integrate healthcare in a way that wouldn’t be possible in many other areas, so this is a really unique and exciting way of doing things.”

Dr Paul Daniel, GP at Shipston Medical Centre, added: “This proposal will enable us to offer updated facilities and additional clinic space so we’re really happy to hear that planning permission has been granted.

“The ability to work more closely with community teams and the voluntary sector is an opportunity to enhance our primary care services and offer more holistic, quality patient care.”