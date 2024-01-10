A planning fight which was due to come to a head last night (Wednesday) after years in the making was kicked further down the road – for now.

In one corner are the residents of Newbold, while in the other is developer CE Gilbert and Son.

In the middle is Stratford District Council Planning Committee which is due to decide on two planning applications made by the Gilberts and hotly contested by residents at its regular bi-monthly meeting at Elizabeth House last night.

The first application, involving a long-running dispute over land set aside for a nature reserve, was deferred. The motion to further investigate the viability of the environmental evidence put forward by Gilberts was unanimously carried by the committee.

The background to the case goes back to 2015 when an application to build 35 homes at The Burrows was approved by SDC. The deal was that developer Kendrick Homes and landowner the Gilberts would create an ‘environment offset’ by ensuring a nature reserve would be established at a tranquil spot adjacent to the development. The proviso is known as a ‘condition 19’. That didn’t happen and subsequently SDC issued an enforcement order.