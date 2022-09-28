Planning decision could mean final orders for south Warwickshire village pub
Published: 11:06, 28 September 2022
| Updated: 11:23, 28 September 2022
THERE has been huge opposition to the move, but the Gate Inn pub may soon become a private home leaving the village of Upper Brailes without a local.
Owner John Saunders submitted a change of use planning application with Stratford District Council back in February.
That application was due to be decided tonight (Wednesday) with a recommendation that the it is granted by the council’s planning committee.