Planning decision could mean final orders for south Warwickshire village pub

By Stratford Newsdesk
Published: 11:06, 28 September 2022
 | Updated: 11:23, 28 September 2022

THERE has been huge opposition to the move, but the Gate Inn pub may soon become a private home leaving the village of Upper Brailes without a local.

Owner John Saunders submitted a change of use planning application with Stratford District Council back in February.

That application was due to be decided tonight (Wednesday) with a recommendation that the it is granted by the council’s planning committee.

