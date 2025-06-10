Planning appeal launched to turn former Alcester pub into homes

AN APPEAL has challenged the rejection of an application to convert a Grade-II listed Alcester pub into housing.

In November, Stratford District Council refused consent for the Lord Nelson, in Priory Road, to be divided into two homes, and also for two new homes to be built in the pub’s car park.

The proposal, by Andrew Danks and Dains Business Recovery, via Graeme Beamish architect, was for the pub to be converted into one four-bedroom home spread over three floors, plus one two-bedroom home.

Plans for the four-bedroom home showed a study on the first floor, that could be used as an extra bedroom to create a five-bedroom property. The two new-builds are designed as two-bedroom homes.

The pub, believed to have been built in 1807 as the Nelson Inn, was a coaching inn on the main route through town. A coach house and stables were converted into garages in the late 19th century, then demolished in the 1960s to create more parking space.

The pub closed in 2017, due to personal circumstances of the owners but a report by Marrons Planning on behalf of the applicants claimed it was “struggling” in the years before.

The appeal points out they would be “reinstating the missing coach house”.

As the houses nearby are also Grade-II listed and the site falls within the Alcester conservation area, planners had concerns it might “cause harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area,” and questioned if it was the best use of a heritage asset.

Other worries included that the buildings and their gardens might be crowded and overlooked, the conversion of the pub into housing would permanently mean lost employment chances and the plans showed the listed building being split into two.

Some have questioned whether every effort was made to sell the historic pub as a going concern.

Deborah Ison, former owner and landlady at the Bulls Head in Inkberrow, said she offered the asking price when The Lord Nelson first came up for sale but was told it had been “sold already”.

She described the proposal to convert the pub into housing as “sad” and added: “Hopefully, the conversion/build will be sympathetic to historic Alcester.”

Another Alcester resident said: “My husband and I contacted the agents on numerous occasions to try and get a viewing.

“No more viewings were being accepted. Seems very strange...like it was always earmarked for conversion. So sad.”

And in his objection lodged with SDC planners in May last year a Coventry-based man claimed he’d been trying to buy the pub for two years.

He wrote: “Every time I phone Sidney Phillips, we are always told it’s been took [sic] off the market but yet they keep it online for sale just to make it look like no one is willing to buy this lovely pub. They are just trying to cash in and using the ‘no-one-wants-to-buy-it’ card.”

He added: “I have a number of emails where I had offered to full asking [price] but yet no one from Sidney Phillips gets back to you.

“I have even called them and just get told it’s no longer for sale.”

The marketing report from property agents Sidney Phillips says they began marketing the freehold property in November 2017 at £395,000 and were still advertising it in 2021, when they shared the report.

They say they advertised it widely, including with a ‘For Sale’ board outside and via several popular sites such as Zoopla and the pub trade journal, the Morning Advertiser.

They received more than 300 requests for information, and 20 viewings resulting in offers from five parties. These ranged from £200,000 to £380,000 but it was concluded that did not meet the asking price.

Following the notice of appeal (ref: 23/01918 and APP/J3720/W/25/ 3363525), those interested now have until 20th June to comment on the district council’s planning portal.