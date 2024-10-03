Planned new Stratford cafe will also offer gin tasting sessions

A NEW café – which will also offer gin tasting – is being planned in Stratford.

The venue is to be called Taste and would be opened in an empty unit at 36 Sheep Street.

Plans have been submitted to convert the ground floor of the Grade II-listed building for the café and renovate the existing apartment on the first floor.

How the planned cafe/gin tasting venue could look. Image: Spicer Studios

The ground floor plans show a café bar and seating area for 24 people at the front of the unit, a retail area and closed-off storage area in the middle and an area for gin tasting, with a capacity for six people, at the rear along with toilet facilities.

The plans have been submitted to Stratford District Council which has until 19th November to make a decision.