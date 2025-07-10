Planned hotel development scrapped for Stratford Debenhams site

Bombshell news for Stratford was delivered yesterday (Wednesday) with confirmation that the hotel planned for the Debenhams site has been scrapped.

It means that the large High Street department store could continue to be an empty eyesore located at a prime site in the town centre – along with the BHS building on Bridge Street.

Developers Blue Coast Capital – which owns Bell Court – told the Herald that escalating financial challenges had led to the decision.

The company’s UK real estate managing director John Stacey said: “We have for several months now been working through the final details in relation to the proposed development. We have been primarily focused on dealing with the impact of a significant rise in construction costs, together with the logistical challenges of bringing forward a complex development around an operational scheme.

Debenhams in Stratford will no longer be developed into a hotel. Photo/image: Mark Williamson

“After an extensive review, we have concluded that the delivery of a hotel scheme is no longer commercially viable and would have a major impact upon Bell Court. As such we have paused our plans.”

Preliminary work had begun on the site last autumn, which involved the removal of asbestos from the store, which closed in 2020.

But rumours that all was not well began to circulate when it was noted that no workers had been seen on the site, despite demolition and construction work due to have started.

Planning permission was given in May 2022 for the demolition and redevelopment of the former department store and H&M unit, creating a new hotel, a Hilton, as the key part of the scheme. There were also plans for shops at ground level, some housing and it was rumoured that The Ivy restaurant was also to be involved.

Some of the Bell Court units, including the popular Bardias coffee shop, had vacated their premises in order to accommodate the redevelopment; while others remained empty. Mr Stacey said the team were now working on what else could be done with the site.

He said: “We have also been reviewing alternative business plans with our team and will now be focusing upon the reactivation of units that have been held back, pending development.”

He continued: “Bell Court remains an attractive proposition for occupiers, and our team has recently completed two new lettings within the scheme. We have also introduced new occupiers at the High Street entrance. Further lettings will follow.

“It is our intention to now concentrate on the leasing of the vacant Debenhams unit, together with the former H&M unit over the next six months,” he added. “We have had several approaches from established occupiers seeking representation in the town over the last 12 months and we will now prioritise the leasing of units that have been held back.”

Stratford District Council deputy leader Cllr George Cowcher, who looks after planning and development, said he had heard there were financial issues to do with escalating construction costs but he had understood there were still hopes the development could go ahead following revisions to the plans.

“I thought they had an arrangement with a hotel operator who was desperate to get it under way. Somebody said that work had stopped, but I hadn’t really been aware that it had started.

“Starting the contract was very much dependent on a re-costing exercise. And clearly that hasn’t happened.”

Cllr Cowcher conceded that it was a blow: “The High Street is our commercial centre. And this is a very significant site entrance to Bell Court as well – we need to make sure that we’re making some progress.”

However, he remained optimistic about the future, including plans to make High Street traffic-free.

“We’re still continuing on to discuss with the county council about the pedestrianisation of the High Street, which I think would also fit very well with the development of Bell Court.”