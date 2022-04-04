The search for two British people missing since their plane crashed in the English Channel has been called off – as it was confirmed that it went down during a snowstorm.

Despite an extensive operation since the accident, France’s Maritime Prefecture confirmed this afternoon (Monday, 4th April) that no trace of the aircraft had been found and that it was calling off the search. It will continue the search if any wreckage is spotted.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 went off radars on Saturday morning. It had been one of a group of six planes on a ‘club fly out’ from Wellesbourne Airfield to Le Touquet in the Calais region. All the planes were occupied by members of the South Warwickshire Flying School.

An early investigation has pointed to an April snowstorm in the middle of the Channel on Saturday morning.

A French official said: “All of the planes from England were confronted with a very large cloud of snow in freezing cold weather.”

The PA-28R-200 Cherokee Arrow II which crashed into the English Channel on Saturday having taken off from Wellesbourne. Photo: Alec Wilson/Wikipedia. (55846909)

“It caused some of the planes to turn around, while others zig zagged in the hope of getting round it.