THE final report into a plane crash that claimed the lives of two men has concluded neither was qualified to fly in the cloudy conditions that were over the English Channel on the day of the accident.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has published its conclusions following the loss of Piper Cherokee Arrow II (G-EGVA) which saw two much-loved family men lose their lives.

Brian Statham. left, and Lee Rogers (60738749)

Lee Rogers, from Stratford, and Brian Statham, from near Solihull, were in one of seven aircraft flying from Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield to Le Touquet in France on the morning of Saturday, 2nd April, when the plane lost contact before crashing into the sea.