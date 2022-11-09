Plan to turn Stratford bollards into public art

THE black bollards that line Mere Street in Stratford are to be turned into works of public art.

Stratford-based artist Ilona Pike has been commissioned to create designs for six bollards using themes linked to the town – themes which residents can influence.

The bollards in Mere Street, Stratford. (60520328)

County councillor Tim Sinclair, who is organising the project, said: “Street furniture, and bollards in particular, are not the first thing that you think about when someone mentions art or creativity, but we want to change that in Stratford.

“We are really excited about this project and seeing Ilona, an incredibly talented local artist, turn her visions into pieces of street art that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

More information about the project will be revealed at a drop-in event on Thursday, 17th November, from 1pm at the old H&M unit in Bell Court. It will also be a chance to meet the artist and give views on the themes the designs should be based on.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “It’s great to see something that is so innovative and fun and that will bring yet more colour and interest to Stratford’s wonderful town centre, particularly this pedestrianised area in the centre of town, which is so popular with locals and visitors, being close to Shakespeare’s Birthplace.”