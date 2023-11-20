A FORMER Alcester pub could be turned into two homes while two further houses could be built on the site of the old car park.

The Lord Nelson, an 18th century Georgian inn on Priory Road, was closed in 2017 by the current owners.

Planning documents submitted to Stratford District Council state that the building was marketed as a pub from 2017 and, although there was initially some interest, it was not possible to conclude a sale.