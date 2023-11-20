Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Plan to turn former Alcester pub into homes and use the car park for two more properties

By Stratford Newsdesk
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:54, 20 November 2023

A FORMER Alcester pub could be turned into two homes while two further houses could be built on the site of the old car park.

The Lord Nelson, an 18th century Georgian inn on Priory Road, was closed in 2017 by the current owners.

Planning documents submitted to Stratford District Council state that the building was marketed as a pub from 2017 and, although there was initially some interest, it was not possible to conclude a sale.

Alcester Business Stratford Newsdesk
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE