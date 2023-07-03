Plan to ban diesel and petrol cars from using EV charging spaces in Stratford

ALLOWING Stratford-upon-Avon’s electric vehicle charging points to double up as general parking spaces is under review by Warwickshire County Council.

Fed-up motorists have been contacting Councillor Jenny Fradgley (Lib Dem, Stratford West), who also serves as a district councillor, over finding charging points filled with cars that are either not charging or powered by petrol or diesel.

She highlighted the points on Chestnut Walk, just around the corner from Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s headquarters in the town centre, as a case in point when raising the matter at the county’s communities overview & scrutiny meeting this week.

Mixed use parking on Chestnut Walk, Stratford.

“There are four electric vehicle charging points but they are not dedicated to electric cars,” she said.

“I am getting a lot of complaints from residents with electric cars that they can never find those free to actually charge the cars because other people are using them as general car parking.”

The county is responsible for highways, including the issuing of traffic regulation orders (TROs) which allow local authorities to control the speed, movement or parking of vehicles.

The current TRO in relation to the parking spaces on Chestnut Walk was put in place in April 2017, catering for permit holders or up to two hours of pay-and-display parking between 8am and 6pm. There are no restrictions outside those times.

Dave Ayton-Hill, the county’s assistant director for communities, replied: “We are doing a review of that at the moment.

“What it would need is a change of TROs to make them EV only so we are doing that review and looking to report in the autumn.”