WOOD-FIRED pizzas could be the latest addition to the ever-changing food offering in Stratford’s Greenhill Street.

Consultation is under way on a part-retrospective application to Stratford District Council to turn the Quick Stop Shop at number 14 into a takeaway.

The possible location of a new pizza takeaway in Greenhill Street, Stratford.

The changes will only affect the ground floor and a statement in support of the application says: ‘The client’s primary goal is to establish a traditional wooden oven pizza takeaway business at the current site.