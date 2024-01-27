Home   News   Article

Wood-fired pizza takeaway could be latest addition to Greenhill Street, Stratford

By Simon Woodings
Published: 11:00, 27 January 2024

WOOD-FIRED pizzas could be the latest addition to the ever-changing food offering in Stratford’s Greenhill Street.

Consultation is under way on a part-retrospective application to Stratford District Council to turn the Quick Stop Shop at number 14 into a takeaway.

The possible location of a new pizza takeaway in Greenhill Street, Stratford.
The changes will only affect the ground floor and a statement in support of the application says: ‘The client’s primary goal is to establish a traditional wooden oven pizza takeaway business at the current site.

