Plan for new Shipston hospital now uncertain

A shocking step back on plans for the new Shipston Hospital has been slammed as a “sad disappointment” by its supporters this week.

As recently as June the South Warwickshire Foundation Trust published a vision of the ambitious £17million development in Shipston. The existing Ellen Badger Hospital, which was deemed unfit for purpose, would be demolished and a new hospital, GP surgery, health and wellbeing centre built on the expanded site, which would also have a much bigger car park.

Now the trust has replaced the original plan with a two-phase scheme. The new surgery and wellbeing centre will go ahead in the first phrase but the hospital has been relegated to the phase two, with no guarantees that it will actually go ahead.

The community has backed the campaign to build a new hospital since The League of Friends of Shipston’s Hospitals bought the land next to the Ellen Badger in 2017 for £635,000. The land was then given to SWFT on the proviso that a new hospital is established within five years or the Friends would want the money back.

Looking at the big picture at the Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston, from left, David Squires, president of Stour Valley Lions, Fay Kernohan, vice-chairman of the Friends of Ellen Badger Hospital, and Frances French, chairman of the Friends of Ellen Badger Hospital. (43421810)

Friends chair Bryan Stoten told the Herald: “The League of Friends is very disappointed because they are not doing what we had been promised in early June – that is, a single-site development for all the parts that were planned. At the moment we have are detailed plans for phase one and although we’ve been promised that phase two will go ahead we’ve also been told there are guarantees that phase two will ever be built.”

He added: “If when we first bought the land three years ago they had just got on with it then it would have been open at the end of last year and it would have been available for Covid patients.”

A spokesman for SWFT said: “This first phase at Ellen Badger will enable full flexibility for phase two due to the way we have developed the site.“There are many things that could impact on phase two being delivered in exactly the same way as our Strat- ford site and will need to be considered following learning from Covid and future delivery of health services across South Warwickshire that ensure equal access to high-quality health outcomes for our local community."

It is believed that the second phase going ahead will be contingent upon the outcome of a county-wide bed review.

Mr Stoten, who has a long history of working in health administration including with Warwickshire NHS, responded: “I am very anxious and regret we haven’t had guarantees that the hospital will be built. It’s all rather less wonderful than I hoped it would be.

"We would prefer the original plan as was outlined in June which appeared to be cheaper and quicker than doing it this new way. Inevitably people will say it’s all to do with coronavirus – but that’s got nothing to do with it.”

Even if the hospital does get the go-ahead the earliest it could open would be 2025 – eight years after the land was acquired and LoF began its considerable fundraising efforts.

Stour Valley Lions have also raised money for the hospital.

Chair David Squires told the Herald: “The whole thing has now been turned around from the investment that I as a Shipston resident thought we were getting.

"Now the medical centre is going to take precedent. I’ve got no objection to that whatsoever – we need more facilities with the ever-growing number of houses. But it should be thought through with the whole thing being taken into account and not just done piecemeal.”

Mr Squires said that SWFT’s lack of transparency was "regrettable" and added: “The League of Friends has been driving the fundraising to raise money specifically for the hospital and in my opinion they have been badly let down.”

He occluded: "The league is a very powerful platform and I wouldn’t underestimate their efforts. I expect they will dig their heels in.”