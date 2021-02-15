Pilot project will see wild flowers planted at two Stratford sites

STRATFORD’S just gone wild for a down to earth initiative which it’s hoped will bring people together and help the environment.

Burton Farm landowner with Cllr Cohl Warren-Howles.Photo: Mark Williamson.B9/2/21/1596. (44311485)

The town council has taken the lead with two pilot projects where wild flowers will be planted on designated areas of land in a bid to reduce Stratford’s carbon footprint.

Planting what comes naturally will benefit insects and other wildlife and organisers are sure the team effort needed to make the project a success will appeal to community groups as well.

Stratford Town Councillor Cohl Warren-Howles (Avenue Ward) is helping to lead the initiative and admits she’s been passionate about the environment from an early age.

“My father was a naturalist and I spent most of my childhood bird and badger watching and exploring the New Forest,” Cllr Warren-Howels said. “My passion has stayed with me and I am now involved in a number of green initiatives.

“In 2019 Stratford Town Council approved a climate change emergency motion and set up a climate change emergency group to explore ideas and make recommendations to reduce the town’s carbon footprint and protect and improve its bio-diversity. Wilding areas of the town is one of our climate initiatives”.

The first of two initiatives was launched on Saturday, 6th February, at Burton Farm where land owner Tony Crook and Cllr Warren-Howels outlined their joint green vision of the future.

Mr Crook believes that wilding has the potential to attract community groups. He also thinks other land owners might want to support wilding like he has at Burton Farm

Cllr Warren-Howels said: “I met Tony Crook last year when he kindly took me on a tour of his land at Burton Farm. Tony is very focused on environmental issues and has some brilliant ideas including alley cropping and wilding. Wilding is the reason that we met.

“We will be working with him to develop a wide area of verge and sowing wild flowers and reduce the grass cutting. The project will also link with the National Bee line which provides insect pathways in our town as part of the national plan.

“Our plan is to involve volunteers and also enable people who may have physical disabilities to get involved”.

A similar project is planned in Gainsborough Drive, Stratford. Updates on both initiatives will be available soon.