In 2002, Pierce Brosnan made his fourth and final appearance as the iconic secret agent James Bond. ‘Die Another Day’ saw Bond drive the Vanquish, an Aston Martin car which was given to him in this film.

Actor Pierce Brosnan with the Aston Martin Vanquish car he drove in Die Another Day

Over 20 years later, Brosnan has visited Aston Martin’s Gaydon HQ to be reunited with the classic car. The 71-year-old actor was pictured with the car during his visit, and it's one that James Bond fans will remember being equipped with plenty of gadgets.

Bond is no stranger to tech, but the Aston Martin Vanquish had plenty for him to use. Forward firing rockets, camouflage, machine guns and shot guns were just some that featured.

The Vanquish also saw the return of the ejector seat to a Bond film for the first time since the 1964 film Goldfinger. Brosnan uses the seat to flip the car back onto its wheels after getting into some difficulty.



