Pictures - The making of a giant… bringing the BFG to life for the Stratford stage

GET a tantalising glimpse of a giant…

The RSC has released rehearsal images of its family festive production, the BFG, and you can see they’re going big with the show.

Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel, this darkly comic and mischievous new stage adaptation by Tom Wells (The Kitchen Sink, Jumpers for Goalposts) with additional material by Jenny Worton will open at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford for a 11-week run over the festive season from 25th November.

Catching dreams. Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner

The full cast includes John Leader in the title role of the BFG and, preparing to terrify chiddlers everywhere, Richard Riddell plays the norphan-guzzling giant Bloodbottler. They are joined by Martha Bailey Vine, Elsie Laslett and Ellemie Shivers in the role of Sophie, with Charlotte Jones, Maisy Lee, and Uma Patel in the role of Kimberley.

Heading up the royal household, Helena Lymbery plays The Queen, with Sargon Yelda as Tibbs the Butler. They are joined by the Chiefs, Philip Labey and Luke Sumner, in the roles of Captain Smith and Captain Frith respectively.

Stuck in a snozzcumber. Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner

Completing the cast are performers Parkey Abeyratne, J.R. Ballantyne, Sonya Cullingford, Ailsa Dalling, Fred Davis, Elisa de Grey, Lottie Johnson, Shaun McCourt, Corey Mitchell, Aki Nakagawa, Onioluwa Taiwo and Ben Thompson, who together will bring the world of The BFG to life on stage.

The production is a partnership between the RSC, Chichester Festival Theatre, Singapore Repertory Theatre - Esplanade Theatres on the Bay and the Roald Dahl Story Company.

Need your nails painted? Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner

The BFG will run at Chichester Festival Theatre from 9th March until 11th April 2026, after which it will transfer to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre from 22nd April.

For tickets, visit www.rsc.org.uk

Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner

Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner

Flying high. Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner

Making giant moves. Photos: RSC/Marc Brenner