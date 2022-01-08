WHILE a new study will examine the need for one Stratford relief road, work has started on another.

Shottery bypass (54146840)

These images, taken by Chris Threlfall of Looking Down Drone Services, shows work progressing on the western relief road on the edge of Shottery.

The road, seen here on the right of the picture, will be part of the boundary for the new 800-home development that also includes a school, health centre and park.

Developers Bloor Homes and Hallam Lane Management claim the western relief road will help ease congestion in the area as well as around town.

Work has started on the western relief road. Image: Looking Down Drone Services (54042577)

It was thought the Shottery bypass would link to a south-western relief road, billed as an integral part of the development of thousands of homes at

Long Marston. However, with insufficient funding for this scheme, Stratford District Council is commissioning a study to look at alternative, sustainable travel options for residents of the new homes.