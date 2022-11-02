Pictures reveal progress on new Stratford housing estate and relief road
Published: 10:19, 02 November 2022
| Updated: 10:20, 02 November 2022
THIS aerial image shows how work is progressing on the new relief road and housing estate on the edge of Shottery.
When complete, the housing development will include 800 homes as well as community facilities, including a new school site for St Andrew’s Primary School, currently in Hathaway Lane.
Part of the project involves the building of a relief road between Alcester Road and Evesham Road.