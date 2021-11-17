Record numbers confirmed at Stratford fireworks display
STRATFORD Rugby Club’s popular bonfire and fireworks display returned in record-breaking style.
Postponed due to Covid-19 last year, the popular fixture in the town calendar returned with a bang, as residents came out in their thousands to view the fantastic fireworks display while keeping warm by the bonfire.
Alongside the bonfire and fireworks, guests got to enjoy the usual fairground attractions. The Lazy Pig Company, GKitchen and The Pizza Blues had stalls serving up delicious food, while sweets, hot drinks, mulled wine and an outdoor can bar were also on the menu.
There were close to 7,000 people there and although the figures have not yet been finalised, the takings are set to be the best ever.
Club president Max Holloway said: “Even before the fireworks started at 7pm people were queueing from the gates all the way down to Tiddington Road.
“Everything fell into place nicely. We had perfect weather and those that watched the football came down. It was a great evening and trouble free.”
Mayor of Stratford Cllr Kevin Taylor, who nearly burnt his hand lighting the bonfire, added: “There was a wonderful community atmosphere and it was a great evening.”