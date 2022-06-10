BUMPER crowds packed into the grounds of Ragley Hall, Alcester, over the bank holiday weekend for a jubilee special edition of the Midlands Air Festival.

With a runway set up on the grass of the stately home, audiences were treated to a range of flying displays – from classic planes, jets and helicopters to hot air balloons – as well as some jubilee events, including the lighting of a beacon on Thursday night.

Despite one of the Hawk T1 aircraft having to leave prematurely because of a bird stike the Red Arrowâs still gave a spectacular display at the Midlands Air Festival on Thursday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181699)

There was also plenty of red, white and blue in the sky, provided mainly by the RAF which headlined the show, now in its fourth year, with the Red Arrows, the Falcon Parachute Display Team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and a Grobe Tutor T1 display.

While the Red Arrows stole the show with their high velocity flying, there was also a brilliant display from a group of privately owned Tiger Moths – made all the more impressive when they took to the skies on the Saturday in strong winds to carry out their manoeuvres.

The Red Arrows also had a unusual display on the Thursday after Red 6 suffered from a bird strike and had to return to RAF Fairford leaving just six planes to perform (the squadron is down from nine to seven planes for this year).

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – featuring a Lancaster and a Hurricane – brought a wonderful sound to the show – the roar of the Rolls-Royce Merlin engines.

Another popular feature took place on Thursday night – the nightfire show which featured planes and helicopters firing pyrotechnics from their wings and bodies – while performing loops and rolls.

While the high winds saw the hot air balloons grounded on Saturday, there was more than enough to keep the crowds entertained and the cameras snapping away.

Expect another sell-out event next year.

The RAF Falcons parachute display team were pictured going round in circles before touching down at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181698)

This P-51 Mustang displayed along with a Spitfire. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181368)

Eight vintage Tiger Mothâs flying in formation over the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181585)

The Red Arrows were pictured from Red 2 in the vertical over Salford Priors at they displayed at the Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall last weekend. Photo: David Montenegro/RAF/Twitter. (57181370)

A large radio controlled aircraft being position for its display at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181586)

Despite one of the Hawk T1 aircraft having to leave prematurly because of a bird stike the Red Arrowâs still gave a spectacular display at the Midlands Air Festival on Thursday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181658)

Red Arrows fans Maisy Rogers, aged six, Otis Keyes, aged five and his twin brother Eli enjoyed the show. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181660)

This Consolidated PBY Catalina amphibious flying boat dating back to WW2 displayed at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181484)

There was a Jubilee mood at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181428)

This Airbus Helicopters H135 Juno made the grass fly as it brought in âRed 10â, the Red Arrowâs commentator at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181367)

The Tiger Mothâs lined up in front of the sell-out crowd after their display at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181621)

One of two Strikemaster jets that gave a spectacular displat at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57181369)