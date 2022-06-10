BUMPER crowds packed into the grounds of Ragley Hall, Alcester, over the bank holiday weekend for a jubilee special edition of the Midlands Air Festival.
With a runway set up on the grass of the stately home, audiences were treated to a range of flying displays – from classic planes, jets and helicopters to hot air balloons – as well as some jubilee events, including the lighting of a beacon on Thursday night.
There was also plenty of red, white and blue in the sky, provided mainly by the RAF which headlined the show, now in its fourth year, with the Red Arrows, the Falcon Parachute Display Team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and a Grobe Tutor T1 display.
While the Red Arrows stole the show with their high velocity flying, there was also a brilliant display from a group of privately owned Tiger Moths – made all the more impressive when they took to the skies on the Saturday in strong winds to carry out their manoeuvres.
The Red Arrows also had a unusual display on the Thursday after Red 6 suffered from a bird strike and had to return to RAF Fairford leaving just six planes to perform (the squadron is down from nine to seven planes for this year).
The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight – featuring a Lancaster and a Hurricane – brought a wonderful sound to the show – the roar of the Rolls-Royce Merlin engines.
Another popular feature took place on Thursday night – the nightfire show which featured planes and helicopters firing pyrotechnics from their wings and bodies – while performing loops and rolls.
While the high winds saw the hot air balloons grounded on Saturday, there was more than enough to keep the crowds entertained and the cameras snapping away.