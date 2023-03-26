A TORRENTIAL downpour failed to dampen the spirits of organisers of the second Shelfield Park point-to-point meeting on Saturday (18th March).

The card consisted of seven races along with two pony events and the clerk of the course said those who rode had given positive feedback about the course, which is midway between Alcester and Henley.

Darren Andrews on Salvatore on their way to winning the Mens Open Race at Shelfield Park Point to Point meeting last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63095946)

Organised by the Croome and West Warwickshire Hunt, Shelfield Park hosts just one meeting each year with the first, in 2021, being held behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions.