Picture special - welcoming the spring lambs to Warwickshire
A WARWICKSHIRE farm was full of the joys of spring last weekend as families were invited to meet the newborn lambs.
Lower Clopton Farm, between Upper Quinton and Mickleton, held its annual lambing event on Friday and Saturday, where there was the chance to meet and hold the newborns.
“We had about 1,300 people over the two days,” said owner Suzie Baldwyn. “Mainly families with young children, and there were some older children that had been coming since they were little. Sometimes it’s the first time they’ve ever touched a lamb so it’s nice to offer people a chance to interact with the animals.
“The lambs were quite chilled about it all, they like having cuddles.
“The first day we had a couple of births with some triplets and twins, and the people that happened to be there thought it was wonderful. But I think the sheep realised what was going on by the second day and kept their legs crossed until the evening, so that she didn’t have an audience!”
