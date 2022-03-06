Picture special - welcoming the spring lambs to Warwickshire

We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A WARWICKSHIRE farm was full of the joys of spring last weekend as families were invited to meet the newborn lambs.

Suzie Baldwin along with her children Abi, aged 11, and Ben, 13, welcomed visitors to the familyâs Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5264. (55141897)

Lower Clopton Farm, between Upper Quinton and Mickleton, held its annual lambing event on Friday and Saturday, where there was the chance to meet and hold the newborns.

“We had about 1,300 people over the two days,” said owner Suzie Baldwyn. “Mainly families with young children, and there were some older children that had been coming since they were little. Sometimes it’s the first time they’ve ever touched a lamb so it’s nice to offer people a chance to interact with the animals.

“The lambs were quite chilled about it all, they like having cuddles.

Stacey Wilcock from Meon Vale and her children Indi, aged eight, and Arlo, five, enjoyed their visit to the Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5261. (55141896)

“The first day we had a couple of births with some triplets and twins, and the people that happened to be there thought it was wonderful. But I think the sheep realised what was going on by the second day and kept their legs crossed until the evening, so that she didn’t have an audience!”

Find out more about the farm at www.lowerclopton.co.uk.

New born lambs were enjoying the late winter sunshine at the Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5250. (55141890)

Henry Bouquin, aged seven, and his brother Toby, five, made like lambs at the Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5330. (55141904)

Fiona Collins gave one lamb loving cuddle on her visit to the Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5311. (55141903)

Ariella Sherington, aged eight, left, and her sister Elodie-Rose, six, from Tredington were pictured making friends with a new born at the Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5280. (55141899)

Lily Noakes, 18 months old, was pictured making friends with one of the new mothers at the Lower Clopton Farm lambing day last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson L5/2/22/5293. (55141901)