Picture special - Viking invasion at Warwickshire social club

THERE was a Viking raid on south Warwickshire at the weekend.

Their target was Binton Social Club where they set-up camp and became involved in a few skirmishes… all for the entertainment of visitors to Wolf Fest 2024.

Wolf-Fest at Binton last Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

The event featured The Vikings re-enactment group, which as well as putting on combat displays, set up a tented encampment where members displayed craft skills, food and the way of life from the early Middle Ages.

The bike and music festival also featured axe throwing, fairground rides, a rodeo bull challenge, food and drink, bar, a space hopper challenge, 11 bands and a bike and car show.

Photos: Iain Duck

