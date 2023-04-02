Picture special - thousands flock to lambing event at Moreton Morrell
Published: 12:18, 02 April 2023
SUNSHINE and showers greeted the newborn baby lambs and a record number of visitors as a popular event sold-out at Moreton Morrell College.
The college welcomed more than 5,000 visitors last weekend for its annual Lambing and Animals Weekend event held at Nethermorton Farm with numbers breaking previous attendance records.
The two-day event was filled with farm-themed activities, from meeting the college’s herd of cattle, sitting on tractors and, the highlight for many, the chance to hold baby lambs and see them being born.