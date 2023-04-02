Picture special - thousands flock to lambing event at Moreton Morrell

SUNSHINE and showers greeted the newborn baby lambs and a record number of visitors as a popular event sold-out at Moreton Morrell College.

The college welcomed more than 5,000 visitors last weekend for its annual Lambing and Animals Weekend event held at Nethermorton Farm with numbers breaking previous attendance records.

Lucy Morris, aged eight, 8, and her friend Georgia Hicks, eight, were quick to make friends with one of the lambs at the Warwickshire College Lambing and Animal Weekend at Moreton Morrell. Photo: Mark Williamson. (63243164)

The two-day event was filled with farm-themed activities, from meeting the college’s herd of cattle, sitting on tractors and, the highlight for many, the chance to hold baby lambs and see them being born.