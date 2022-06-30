Picture special - the soapbox derby daredevils of Avon Dassett

WITH scenes similar to that on TV, Avon Dassett hosted their soapbox derby on Saturday (25th June), writes Daniel Kelly.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600948)

Some 35 karts took part in three races throughout the day, complemented by a village street market as well as live band Charlie Tarry & the Outlaws performing in the Yew Tree.

Having started in 2010, this year’s edition consisted of three races: juniors, adult lead, and adult second.

Around 3,000 spectators came to view the events in the sunshine.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600980)

The soap box derby ran to support local charity Children’s Christmas Wishlist, with a total of £1,500 being raised.

The charity works to provide children with gifts if they are in hospital during the Christmas period.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600951)

Alongside all the medals for the juniors, adult lead and adult second races, there were also medals for the ‘best dressed kart’.

Ready Freddy Go won the juniors, with Bluesmobile scooping up for the adults.

Race secretary Sarah Richardson said: “The quarter-mile race went really smoothly.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600975)

“No one was injured and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

A new fastest time was set with Richard Burton completing the course in 44 seconds, six seconds quicker than the previous record holder.

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600968)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600952)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600965)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600970)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600973)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600974)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600982)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600966)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600976)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600978)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600950)

Scenes from the Avon Dassett soap box derby held last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57600969)