Picture special – Stratford lights up for Christmas

THOUSANDS of people filled the streets of Stratford on Saturday (18th November) where music, entertainment and a festive feeling was in store for the Christmas lights switch-on.

The event was the 40th anniversary of the lights, which have been organised by a dedicated group of volunteers (see page 10 for more) who have grown the display into one that rivals the best in the region.

It was the second year for the new Saturday format, having been a Thursday evening tradition for many years… and this one brought improvements.

Last year Bridge Street felt overcrowded and there was little chance to see any of the action on the stage outside Barclays unless you staked your claim to a nearby spot earlier in the afternoon.

On Saturday, there were fewer market stalls in Bridge Street and a large screen had been put up to beam the action from the stage to those further back in the crowd.

On stage there was singing from both Holy Trinity Primary School and Stratford Girls’ Grammar School choirs, music from a variety of acts and appearance by some of the stars of the RSC’s festive show, The Box of Delights.

Elsewhere around town there was giant snow globe on Henley Street with children inside throwing the fake snow into the air, free games to play and roaming acts, including a stilt walker. There was also market stalls in Waterside and Bridge Street.

But the main act was the lights and switching them on was the job of the mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe, who was on stage with Father and Mrs Christmas, who arrived by sleigh.

When the button was pushed, some of the lights came on and, after a 10 second delay, the rest in Bridge Street followed. It was a relief for some as there had been a few issues with the light contractors – a cherry picker was in Bridge Street, workmen poking at the overhead display, just an hour before they were due to be switched on.

But they worked and Matthew Combes, chair of Stratford Lights Company, was a happy man: “The event around the lights that Stratford BID and Stratford Town Council put on was fantastic.

“We have had some lovely feedback.”

Matthew, who on stage thank the volunteers who helped with the lights as well as those who support the display financially, added that there were still some lights that needed attention in town., but that would sorted, and he encouraged people to get into town and enjoy them – they’ll be on every day during the festive season between 4pm and 11pm.