Picture special - Stratford 10k makes a return with 800 runners

Runners heading towards the finishing line in the Stratford 10K alongside the big wheel. Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/6643. (50965258)

PERSONAL best records were set as Stratford’s Big 10K returned to town after a year’s absence due to Covid.

Now in its 12th year, the race is a big favourite with runners and families who were out in force on Sunday (5th September) to enjoy the event, which includes a 10k route around Stratford and a child-friendly race.

With a start and finish on the Recreation Ground, the 10k route passes all of the popular sites Stratford has to offer, including a run past the Royal Shakespeare Theatre before heading back to the Rec.

Runners at the start of the Stratford 10K on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/7517. (51245268)

Organisers Tempo Events said 820 runners completed the race, 44 of whom were members of Stratford Athletic Club, which had five runners in the first ten across the finish line.

Adam Peacock from Birmingham Running and Triathlon Club won the race in a time of 31m 51s while Ben Kruze from Stratford Athletic Club came second in 32m 37s.

Other Stratford AC success stories included Alex Adams, the youngest across the line, with a time of 36m 5s, and Phil Brennan winning the male 75 category in 51m 50s. Matt Burdus-Cook, also from Stratford AC, won male 45 category in 34m 23s.

Stratford Athletics Club runners Sue Mothershaw, Kate Serent, Jan McLure and Jane Fradgley celebrated at the end of the Stratford 10K. Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/6624. (51245283)

Kelly Edwards from Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club was the first female in a time of 38m 15s and the first Stratford AC female athlete home was Sophie Dobedoe, who came sixth in a time of 46m 7s. Stratford AC’s Kate Sergent was first female over 65 to finish the 10k.

Runners were given medals for their efforts including the children who completed the popular 1km race.

Sarah Bland of Tempo Events said: “We are delighted to be running events again with the help of Stratford District Council. It was a beautiful day, the sun shone, and everyone enjoyed themselves and the young children were thrilled with their medals.”

A Stratford Athletics Club member meters away from the finishing line in the Stratford 10K on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/7569. (50965253)

The event, which was sponsored by Lodders Solicitors, also supported the south Warwickshire charity, The Time Out Group which supplied many of the 35 marshals and helpers at the race. The Time Out Group, which received £1,000 from the race, supports children with disabilities and their families, helping them access typical opportunities such as fun days out.

Young support for a runner as he crossed the Stratford 10K finishing line on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/7575. (50965254)

Find out more about the charity at www.timeoutgroupstratford.org.uk.

To see all the results from the 10k, visit www.tempoevents.co.uk/events/stratfords-big-10k.

To buy photographs from the 10k, visit https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/

Stratford 10K winner Adam Peacock from Bromsgrove who runs for Birmingham Running, Athletics and Triathlon Club (BRAT). Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/6600. (50965230)

Runners were cheered home by the crowd as they approached the finishing line in the Stratford 10K. Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/7583. (50965255)

There was a childrenâs race after the main event Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/7593. (50965257)

There was a childrenâs race after the main event Photo: Mark Williamson S87/9/21/7587. (50965256)

