Picture special - Queen Elizabeth's visits to Stratford

IN her 70-year reign The Queen visited Stratford five times. Photos and memories of each occasion has been proudly documented by the Herald and the town’s institutes, including the RSC, town council and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

Now our treasured archives resonate anew as they act as testimony to the Queen’s tireless devotion to duty, her kindness and her ready smile.

Before she was crowned, Stratford began its long association with Elizabeth with the townspeople gifting her a set of Shakespeare volumes for her 18th birthday.

PH Royal Celebrations, 1957. Queen Elizabeth II in the Birthplace gardens, 1957. B/W Photographic print: 162 x 206mm. Photograph by Thomas. F. Holte. (59337937)

Gifts continued to be exchanged: the townspeople presented a walnut bureau to Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the occasion of their wedding, with a letter being sent to the mayor to express The Queen’s thanks for this beautiful gift and the friendly feelings of those who contributed by subscription.

In her coronation year, Queen Elizabeth II gave the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust a new variety of rose tree, Ena Harkness, which was planted in the garden of Shakespeare’s Birthplace.