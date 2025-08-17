Picture special - Meet the animals at Warwickshire sanctuary open day

HUNDREDS flocked to see the sheep and other animals at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary open day and vegan fair on Saturday (9th August).

The sanctuary reports that it was overwhelmed with visitors to its 60-acre centre at Wolverton with people attending from all over the UK as well as some from abroad. Many of them responded to an appeal for snacks for the animals - Rich Tea biscuits for the sheep, eating apples and bananas for the pigs and tinned sweetcorn for the chickens.

The charity Candy’s Hound Rescue had a stall at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary open day at Wolverton on Saturday where volunteer Jacqui Southern were pictured with recused dogs Rafael and Bubble. Photo: Mark Williamson

FARS, which was founded in 1988, is home to some 450 reduced fam animals, including some 400 sheep.

The event coincided with the 81st birthday of its founder, Carole Webb.

Adelaide Simpson made friends with some of the sheep at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary open day at Wolverton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

A visitor and his dog taking in one of the murals at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary open day at Wolverton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Visitors were given the opportunity to feed the sheep at the Farm Animal Rescue Sanctuary open day at Wolverton on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson