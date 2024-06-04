Picture special - Hundreds attend return of Stratford music and food festival

A MUSIC and food festival returned to Stratford for the first time since 2016 at the weekend and attracted hundreds of people.

StratFest, held on Saturday at the Stratford Park Hotel and Golf Club, included five live acts - Aaron Carr, No Direction and Chris Slater were among the local musicians performing along with the Ultimate Dua Lipa tribute act and four-piece band, Miami Coast.

StratFest. Photo: Mark Williamson

The evening closed with a firework display.

The family-friendly festival, which supported the Shakespeare Hospice, also featured bouncy castles to keep children and adults entertained while the bands were setting up.

Beverley Haynes, general manager at hotel, said: “It was a big effort from everyone in the team to deliver this event and we hope that everyone had a fantastic time at StratFest.

“It was the first time in eight years we had hosted StratFest. There was a wonderful atmosphere on the day and it was a huge success.

“We are proud to have supported the Shakespeare Hospice and maintain a StratFest tradition of supporting local causes.

“There is always room to improve and we have taken a lot of learnings from this year which will support us to host an even bigger and better StratFest next year.”

