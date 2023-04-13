Picture special - Hamnet gets its world stage premier in Stratford

ACTING stars were out in Stratford last night (Wednesday) for the world stage premiere of Hamnet.

Niamh Cusack, Rupert Evans, Ray Fearon, Emma Fielding, Anton Lesser, Ben Miles, Sally Phillips, Hugh Quarshie, Rhashan Stone and Olivia Williams were among the guests at the RSC’s Swan Theatre.

Maggie O'Farrell. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553143)

Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell was also there and was joined by playwright Lolita Chakrabarti and the play’s director, Erica Whyman, for photos in the Swan Theatre, which re-opened its doors to the public for the first time in three years.

The play is based on the best-selling novel by O'Farrell, adapted by Chakrabarti (Life of Pi, Red Velvet, Hymn), and pulls back a curtain on the story of William Shakespeare and the woman who was the constant presence and purpose of his life.

Sally Phillips. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553161)

The 14-week run in Stratford is sold out, but the production will transfer to London’s Garrick Theatre in the autumn.

Hamnet features Madeleine Mantock as Agnes Hathaway, Tom Varey as William Shakespeare, and Peter Wight as John/Will Kempe.

Look out for next week’s Herald for a full review.

Ben Miles. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553114)

Rupert Evans. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553159)

Erica Whyman, Maggie O'Farrell and Lolita Chakrabarti. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553118)

Niamh Cusack. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553146)

Olivia Williams and Rhashan Stone. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553148)

Anton Lesser. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553046)

Hugh Quarshie. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553132)

Gregory Doran. Photo: Joe Bailey/RSC (63553130)