Picture special - find out who had the waggiest tail at Stratford dog show

DEXTER, a four-year-old whippet, is a happy hound.

He was judged to have the waggiest tail at a fun dog show held at Ambleside care home, Evesham Road, Stratford, on Saturday (13th April).

But Dexter was not the only four-legged champion. Other awards were presented to dachshund Scamp (best puppy), shih tzu Toto (obedience) and sprocker spaniel Presley (agility). There was also an award for old-timer Seal, a 13-and-a-half year-old sprocker spaniel.