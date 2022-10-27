There was a generous helping of food, glorious food on Saturday 15th October when the Alcester Autumn Food Festival set up in the town centre.

The popular event attracted thousands of foodies from near and far who picked their way along the High Street sampling a range of tasty temptations from pizza and paella to cannoli and crepes.

Having a frying time with his bangers was Rob Clancy of St Neots based Top Dog at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60050877)

A torrential downpour mid-afternoon did not clear the streets and food fanatics were soon back for second helpings after taking shelter in the town’s cafes and pubs which also did a rip-roaring trade.

Long-standing food festival supporter, Wendy Kemp of Wootton Wawen-based Vinegar Tips, who turned to making her own naturally infused sweet vinegars and extra virgin olive oils after her job was made redundant in 2007, said: “It’s been brilliant. I’ve had customers old and new. We’re always well supported in this area.”

Mandy Kemp of Vinegar Tips from Wootton Wawen sold her Victorian inspired sweet vinegars at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60050882)

One of Alcester Court Leet’s newest female members and youngest ever officer, bread weigher Faye Burden was on the streets with the court participating in her first ceremonial assizes. This an ancient tradition involves officers of the court including the fish and flesh tasters, and ale tasters visit traders to test their wares and pronounce them fit for human consumption.

Allen Hogan and his wife Jane of Haselor based Hogan's Cider were kept busy on their Alcester Food Festival stall. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60050941)

The 17-year-old said: “I enjoyed it though was nervous but when I got into the swing it felt good. Faye, who is the daughter of current low bailiff Martin Burden added: “I’ve been watching the process for years so understood the process.

Alcester High Bailiff Mark Venables sampled a Purity beer beer on the court leet's tour of Alcester Food Festival where he was pictured with fellow officers Ron Pullen, ale taster, and Faye Burden. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60050943)

“It’s an honour to be part of the Court Leet and be involved in the community this way. It’s definitely a privilege to uphold its traditions.”

Festival spokesperson Lucy Abney-Hastings, said: “Once again, we are absolutely blown away by the success of the October Food Festival. We never quite know what to expect when the weather isn’t guaranteed, but the town, volunteers, stall holders and visitors did us proud!

Produce from the local area was sold by Iona Sutherland and Ian Flear, manager of .Alcester Country Market at Alcester Food Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson.. (60050880)

“It was great to see so many happy visitors even with the showers throughout the day and the feedback we have received from stall holders has been equally as positive. We are proud of what we achieve, and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone back in 2023!”